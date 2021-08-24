COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Frederick County Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to health experts, new cases of COVID-19 are showing up daily. In Maryland, Frederick County reported an increase of hospitalizations along with one death over the weekend.

The Frederick County Health Department said on Monday there have been 69 new COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-related hospitalizations, with 23 in acute care and seven in the intensive care unit.

Unfortunately, a recent death in the community was also reported due to the virus.

Experts say, the current surge of new cases in Frederick County began at the beginning of July and has continued to increase.

“Our forecasts lead us about three weeks into the future, and it indicates there’s going to be a continuing rise the next three weeks. We urge people to get vaccinated. We recommend wearing a mask in public places, and always remember to wash your hands,” said Shawn Dennison, public affairs officer of the COVID Division with the Frederick County Health Department.

The Frederick County Health Department is working with the Maryland Department of Health to determine how the rollout of booster (third dose) shots will be administered.

FCHD will continue providing vaccinations at the Oak Street clinic and mobile clinics.