Courts hears challenge to Governor Hogan ending jobless benefits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The week starts off in Maryland with a court showdown over Governor Larry Hogan’s decision to cut off jobless aid

Hogan says businesses are struggling to find workers, so there is no need for benefits to continue flowing from the state. Not so fast, say some visitors to the Hagerstown Community Action Council offices in Monday. Some households face eviction, utility shutoffs, vehicle repossessions and still need child care. The governor, they say, should make the benefits available through the summer.

“People are going to be evicted. They’re going to lose their homes and everything, and I think what they should do is just reinstate the benefits,” Jeffray Watson from Hagerstown said.

Hogan is one of more than two dozen Republican governors across the county calling for an end to government benefits.