Court ruling on pipeline of concern to outdoor enthusiasts along C & O Canal

Bicycling enthusiasts along the C & O Canal at Hancock, Maryland are concerned about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would allow the Penn-East natural gas pipeline to be extended near the Canal trail.

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — A recent federal court ruling could impact residents’ recreational use of the scenic C&O Canal. The U.S. Supreme court voted 5 to 4 last week, giving the okay for the 116-mile Penn-East natural gas pipeline’s construction.

This pipeline will extend from southern Pennsylvania through western Maryland and into West Virginia. Environmental critics say the court decision will harm canoeing along the canal and the rail trail for bicycle enthusiasts on the Maryland side of the Potomac.

“The rail trail and the canal is the lifeblood of Hancock at the moment. We just don’t want anything to mess that up. Hancock seems to be growing and we want to keep it that way,” said Jimmy Barnhart, owner of C&O Bicycles in Hancock.

The Sierra Club says it will challenge a right-of-way permit for the pipeline, which must be issued by the National Park Service.