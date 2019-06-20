County receives funds for food and shelter programs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County received an award of $80,952 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The United Way of Washington County will oversee the distribution of the award to qualifying organizations that apply for the funds.

Previously the money has been given to CASA, the Community Action Council, Interfaith Service Coalition, Reach, the Salvation Army and St. John’s Shelter.

This year, the United Way of Washington County received about $13,000 more than last year.

“Its very important because we have some people in our community who are homeless and need assistance. There’s sometimes people being evicted from their homes and they need assistance to obtain housing stability,” said Kathy Saxman, director of community impact and investment at the United Way of Washington County.

The funds are not used to create new programs, but to supplement and expand existing programs.