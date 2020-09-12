County officials on hybrid school reopening: “You should expect to see cases”

There have been 13 outbreak investigations of non-public schools, but he couldn't share the school names due to privacy concerns.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – County officials hosted an online forum to discuss the current state of Montgomery County and non-public schools, telling leaders to “expect to see cases,” if they open for hybrid learning.

County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said between 20 to 25% of new confirmed cases each day in Montgomery County are among people 19 and younger.

“Does that just simply mean that we’re testing more? Yes, younger people are actually getting tested now more frequently,” Dr. Gayles said. “But we are also picking up more cases which is concerning, and that’s particularly concerning given that we are opening things up more in society, including our schools.”

Addressing questions on hybrid learning, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Dr. Earl Stoddard said it’s likely not possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus in school communities as the transmission rate is too high.

“I think if you opened right now in a hybrid model, which you’re currently allowed to do by the state of Maryland, you should expect to see cases,” Stoddard said. “You should expect to see cases, and just plan for it.”

Dr. Gayles and Dr. Stoddard are planning to host another meeting on September 18 with further updates.