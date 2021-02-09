County leaders sent letter to Governor Hogan to improve vaccine distribution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland County leaders sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan to advocate for ways to improve the equity of distribution of vaccines and to streamline the registration process so more dosages can be sent to county health departments.

Counties across Maryland are experiencing the same issue; a limited supply of vaccines which prevents them from moving onto further phases of vaccination.

In this letter, their suggestions include five points to improve the state’s distribution efforts including:

Sharing weekly vaccine allocation projections with the public and release them sooner

Publishing private provider allocations by distribution site

Fulfilling local health department weekly requests before allocating doses to private providers or state sites

Allowing local health departments to operate one-stop pre-registration or create a statewide system

Expediting the release of 400 million in federal vaccination, testing, contract tracing and COVID mitigation funds

County Executive Jan Gardner said she is specifically very concerned with the apparent decrease in Frederick County’s total allocation.

In a statement, Executive Gardner said, “While I am actively advocating for more, as are other counties, it appears there is a reallocation of doses to mass vaccination sites and new private sector partners. It is not transparent, so it is hard to be certain.”

The letter included signatures from 22 of the 24 counties in Maryland and invited Governor Hogan to engage with the Maryland Association of Counties to discuss these suggestions further.