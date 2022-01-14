County Executive proposes three bills for land-use legislation

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled three pieces of land-use legislation to ensure the economic viability of agriculture in Frederick County.

One of the bills would support farmers who want to establish a roadside farm stand to sell their products by streamlining the approval process. Another bill establishes data center design criteria and a review process to ensure development in this industry. The final piece of legislation ensures that the public is notified when a comprehensive rezoning of multiple properties is proposed by the county.

“We know residents want to buy locally produced food, so this proposal is a win-win for everyone,” Executive Gardner said. “A second bill would establish design criteria and a review process for an emerging industry in Frederick County to ensure that development happens well. The final piece of legislation ensures an open, transparent process to notify the public when a comprehensive rezoning of multiple properties is proposed by the county.”

The county council will hold a workshop on the proposals on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories