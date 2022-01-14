County Executive proposes three bills for land-use legislation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled three pieces of land-use legislation to ensure the economic viability of agriculture in Frederick County.

One of the bills would support farmers who want to establish a roadside farm stand to sell their products by streamlining the approval process. Another bill establishes data center design criteria and a review process to ensure development in this industry. The final piece of legislation ensures that the public is notified when a comprehensive rezoning of multiple properties is proposed by the county.

“We know residents want to buy locally produced food, so this proposal is a win-win for everyone,” Executive Gardner said. “A second bill would establish design criteria and a review process for an emerging industry in Frederick County to ensure that development happens well. The final piece of legislation ensures an open, transparent process to notify the public when a comprehensive rezoning of multiple properties is proposed by the county.”

The county council will hold a workshop on the proposals on Jan. 25.