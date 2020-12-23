County Executive pledges to protect public health

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is responding to claims that he abused his power.

Last week, the Restaurant Association of Maryland announced that it was joining nearly 37 restaurants in a lawsuit against Montgomery and Prince George’s counties for banning indoor dining as the number of COVID cases is on the rise.

The lawsuit is asking for a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction, and injunctive relief. The County Executive says he believes he is doing what’s best.

“We took this step out of grave concern for public health and we’ve invested millions to assist our restaurants during this pandemic because we want them to survive,” said Elrich during a press conference. “But, first and foremost, we have to preserve lives.”

Court proceedings are underway, we will continue to update you as we learn more.