County Executive Jan Gardner urges residents who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is urging residents who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine because COVID cases are rising.

The County Executive says for the month of July they have seen a significant increase in positive COVID tests. Health officials believe the county will see over a hundred new cases by the end of the week.

Gardner says hospitalizations have also increased slightly, and as of yesterday July 29, 2021, 18 new cases were reported and four people are in the hospital with COVID.

“I really want to urge those of you who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated. If you’re uncertain and trying to decide whether to get a vaccination, I really encourage you to talk to your primary care physician, or if you don’t have a primary physician go to an Urgent Care, and get some advice on it,” said Gardner Data show

According to the Frederick County Health Department, in areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.

Frederick County is now in the yellow zone for a moderate rate of transmission.