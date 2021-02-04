County Executive Jan Gardner updated locals on the vaccination effort

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Earlier today county executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing for Frederick County to discuss the vaccine and a new grant program.

Garner explained that Frederick County’s metrics are very high. Hospitalizations increased over the last two days and January was the most deadly month for Frederick.

The total number of confirmed new cases of the coronavirus in the County stands at 15,845 up about 500 from last week. Although the county is experiencing high metrics officials say there has been progress regarding the vaccine.

Over 20,000 people received the first dose of vaccinations, and experts are utilizing more vaccination sites.

The briefing also explained that severely immunocompromised individuals who are receiving treatment in a hospital will be eligible for vaccines in PHASE 1-C.

The county executive also recognizes the economic hardship, so a new hospitality grant is underway.

County Executive, Jan Gardner, stated:

“The county has about $833,000, which came from the state of Maryland to invest in this hospitality lodging grant. The state did establish guidelines for that so we are certainly following them. So to be eligible an advocate must be either a hotel or Bed and Breakfast, and it must have a minimum of 10 rentable sleeping rooms, and a bed and breakfast must have at least five rentable rooms.”

Businesses must also be up to date on all of their state taxes. Applications open today.