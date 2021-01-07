County Executive Jan Gardner reacts to riot in D.C.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner issued a statement calling the riot in our nation’s Capitol an attack on our democracy.

Executive Gardner also emphasized that it was a free and fair election and that there must be a peaceful transition of power.

In a statement, she wrote, “It was sedition and an attempted coup. As Americans we need to stand united in strong opposition to violence and acts of insurrection. What happened yesterday was wrong and dangerous. Frankly, it was unbelievable.”

Despite County Executive Gardner’s disbelief, she is fortunate democracy won by Congress being able to reconvene in the end.