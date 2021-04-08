County Executive Jan Gardner gives COVID-19 update on Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing to discuss the COVID-19 status in the area.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at over 18,000 in Frederick county, experts believe new cases are stemming from people who are in their 20’s and 30’s.

Gardner expressed the vaccine is what will combat the virus, in Frederick County over 80,000 people have received the first dose, however next week the U.S government plans to distribute 85 percent fewer vaccines, due to 15 million doses of the J&J vaccines being thrown out after a batch was contaminated at a production facility.

However, Gardner expressed it is still vital for people to register. As of right now anyone ages 16 and older can register for a vaccine at mass vaccination sites operated by the state.

Along with the vaccination effort, Gardner announced officials have submitted four projects for community funding.

“The first request is a mobile Career Center, this will allow us to bring job training and other services to people where they are. Our second request is to fund a mental health first aid and more program. The third initiative we requested is to establish a crisis stabilization Center, and our final request is for $900,000 to safely decommission an old dam, ” said Gardner.