County Executive Jan Gardner gave an update on Frederick County COVID-19 numbers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing and explained the COVID-19 numbers and equity in vaccine distribution.

She reported over 56,000 individuals received the first vaccine dose in the county, twelve-point seven locals are fully vaccinated. However, for this week the executive reported 280 lives lost due to COVID.

Garner expressed health professionals in the county are working hard to combat the coronavirus, and they are aiming to reach more vulnerable populations.

African American’s in the county are 1.4 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and Hispanics are two more times more likely to test positive.

“Doctor Brookmeyer indicated that racism is a public health issue. And certainly, I agree with that, as does the council president. So today the three of us are issuing a joint declaration that racism is in fact a public health crisis, And we have signed that document together,” said the County executive.

Officials are working with community partners and establishing an equity program where technology, language, deportation, and documentation will not be a problem.