County Executive Gardner proclaims March as Women’s History Month

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March marks Women’s History Month, and Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is acknowledging women who blazed trails in the county.

In this proclamation, Gardner emphasizes the importance of recognizing local women leaders and also encourages people to learn more about some of those women such as Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Chief Petty Officer Henriette Rosenstock and Homesteader Susannah Beatty.

Gardner also acknowledges the legacy of Frederick County’s Commission of Women and the League of Women Voters of Frederick.

Gardner said, “Many Frederick County women have led the way and innovated in the fields of business, science, medicine, the arts, education, and more. I encourage our citizens to follow in the footsteps of women of distinction.”