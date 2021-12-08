County Executive Gardner launches climate initiatives

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — At her latest briefing, County Executive Jan Gardner announced how the county is combating climate change.

This plan includes a series of initiatives and two new departments aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 with the end goal of eradicating them by 2050. These efforts would cost the county 3.7 million dollars and be funded through the government’s fund balance.

“If we act now we can reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions, and we can also make our county facilities more resilient by taking advantage of the economic opportunities that this provides,” said Sustainability Director, Shannon Moore.

This proposed climate plan also would include 8 new positions within the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources.

Next week, this plan will be presented to the county council to decide where to grant the funding.