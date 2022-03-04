FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced new initiatives that will be funded by Frederick County’s American Rescue Plan Act.

The goal of the funding is to ensure residents’ needs are met in various sectors such as health, education, home stability and more.

The main priority on the executive’s list is to partner with the housing authority of Frederick to provide accelerated academic programs to students in public housing.

The county has agreed to invest $100,000 a year for four years for a total of $400,000, to support academic accelerators.

Through community partnerships, the program has the potential to create generational change for families.

The executive also announced, in an effort to address health disparities like diabetes, The Frederick County Health Care Coalition will receive up to a $300,000 grant.

“We’re going to invest in addressing diabetes by engaging communities with the highest health disparities with education community involvement that connects to solutions,” said Gardner.

Senior citizens are also being prioritized by receiving the right nutrients. Gardner announced $160,000 will go towards Nutrition programs for vulnerable seniors.

“The programs being funded will help to lift our families and support our community’s long-term health and well-being,” Executive Gardner said. “These one-time funds allow Frederick County to respond to the health pandemic, recover from its educational and economic impacts, and lift us higher as we move forward.”

Lastly, In partnership with the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program A $250,000 grant will be divided to help vulnerable residents keep their homes.