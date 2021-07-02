County Executive Elrich urges Hogan to reverse decision to end federal unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Marc Elrich is calling Governor Larry’s Hogan’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits “premature.”

While Hogan says that the number of vaccinated people and job supply means that there is no longer a need for the additional federal benefit– Elrich says people are still in desperate need. Elrich noted that there is still a lack of jobs for the unemployed and there is no good reason to cut these benefits so he urged Hogan to reverse his decision.

“It will take time for many businesses to recover, and until we have a more full economic recovery, the number of unemployed is still high and they need those federal benefits” said Elrich.

Maryland COVID-19 federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday at 11:59 p.m.