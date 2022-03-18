FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is launching several school construction projects.

County Executive Jan Gardner shared the details in her public information briefing this week. She said many schools in the county will get some much-needed renovations.

Along with the renovations Gardner announced that two brand new schools will be opening by next year.

Waverly Elementary School and Brunswick Elementary School will be able to house over a thousand students.

“I believe every child deserves a safe place to go to school and a seat inside a school building,” Gardner said. “Now, to achieve that goal, I’ve delivered a greatly accelerated school construction schedule.”

Gardner also announced several restoration projects for several county parks and the opening of three new libraries.