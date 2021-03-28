County Council Member Kai Hagen announces candidacy for County Executive

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Kai Hagen has become the second County Council Member to announce their candidacy for Frederick County Executive in the 2022 election.

Hagen has served local government for over 20 years, being elected as a County Commissioner in 2006 and later as a Council Member in 2018.

Hagen first moved to Frederick county in 1995 and says he has been active in the community ever since.

His campaign priorities include affordable housing, combatting climate change, and proper planning for county growth.

“25 years of being really involved in the community, in and out of elected office, around a broad range of issues and with a great depth of experience in county government,” Hagen said. “It’s not a surprise that County Executive would be a consideration on the table.”

Jan Gardner is the current County executive who will not be running again, as she is term limited.

The primaries will be held June 28, 2022 with the general election November 8th, 2022.