County Council member Jessica Fitzwater announces candidacy for County Executive

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Council member Jessica Fitzwater announced her candidacy for Frederick County Executive.

Fitzwater lives in Frederick with her two children, Jonah and Jane. She has served as an elected member of the Frederick County Council since 2014. She also is a general music teacher at Frederick County Public Schools and has taught at Oakdale Elementary School for the past 16 years.

“As County Executive, I will examine the policies, structures and systems that serve our community and work to pinpoint those that do not serve us,” Fitzwater said. “We cannot let this moment pass us by. Progress and change are urgent.”

The primaries will be held on June 28, 2022, and the general election is on November 8, 2022. For more information on Fitzwater, visit her campaign website.