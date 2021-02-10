County Council, keeping up with Kari’s Law

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council is working on a part of the Frederick County Code.

The council has proposed amending Chapter 1-2 of the County Fire Prevention Code to comply with Kari’s Law.

Kari’s Law is a federal law named after Kari Hunt, who was murdered by her estranged husband in a motel room in Texas. Hunt’s daughter tried to call 911 multiple times, but could not complete the call because she did not know that she had to dial “9” to place an outbound line call.

In 2018, congress enacted Kari’s Law. The law requires all Multi-line Telephone Systems (MTS), such as office buildings, campuses and hotels, to have direct 911 and notification abilities.

Frederick County’s code update will require anyone that installs or operates an MTS system to ensure that it can directly dial 911 without needing to dial any other numbers beforehand.

Any violations of the law will result in a $200 fine.