County Commissioner speaks out on Washington County’s request to join West Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Last Thursday, members of the Maryland general assembly who represent the state’s three westernmost counties -Garrett, Allegany, and Washington Counties, penned a letter to top leaders in the West Virginia state legislature asking if they can secede from Maryland and become part of West Virginia.

This is due to growing frustration with the democratic-controlled legislature in Annapolis.

“I think it was a poorly thought out plan. I may understand the reasonings; it is sometimes frustrating to have to deal with some of the liberal policies that come out of Annapolis. At the end of the day, we belong in Maryland. We’re part of Maryland,” said Washington County Commissioner Wayne Keefer.

“I’ve had many people give me a call, such as, teachers, and prison guards that are concerned about what might happen with their employment. If Western Maryland were to become part of West Virginia, they work for state agencies, what does that mean for their employment,” said Commissioner Keefer.

Commissioner Keefer has filed to run to become a state delegate to represent district 1C in Annapolis.

“It would be tough to lobby for the changes that we want to see, and that I would like to see come out of Annapolis, but this creates no goodwill for a plan,” said Commissioner Keefer.