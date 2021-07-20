County celebrates the official opening of the Ballenger Creek Trail

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With over 4 miles of blacktop, the expansive Ballenger Creek Trail connects Ballenger Creek Park to Buckeystown Pike.

Although the trail has been open for use for a while, on Tuesday officials from Frederick County gathered for the official ribbon cutting. Officials say the new trail is important because it connects the community.

“We’re really happy to be here to celebrate the completion of this trail and we look forward to doing many more trails as part of connecting our community and providing recreational opportunities in Frederick County,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.

The trail, which is broken into 6 sections, links those in the Ballenger Creek residential communities to schools, parks, places of business entertainment, and recreation.

“These spurs are little opportunities to be able to come and go from the community that will continue to grow as the developments grow, those opportunities still continue to be added for years to come,” said Jeremy Kortright, director of Frederick County Parks and Recreation. “It gives you an opportunity to quickly get on and off the part of the trail where it’s convenient for you and enjoy the exercise and outdoors.”

The trail, which is also ADA-compliant can accommodate walkers, joggers, skaters, and cyclists; giving everyone an opportunity to connect with the great outdoors and each other. The county hopes to develop more trails just like this one in the coming years.