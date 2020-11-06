County announces new grant opportunities for child care providers, food service businesses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick county is rolling out additional grant programs for child care providers and foodservice businesses that continue to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Jan Gardner announced two grant programs during a public briefing Thursday morning.

The county is rolling out a second round of funding for child care providers to purchase cleaning and disinfection supplies. Child care providers will receive varying grant awards based on operation size and the number of months since reopening.

Gardner explained that applicants will fall into one of three categories: family-based providers, small centers with up to 59 children, and large centers with more than 59 children. Family-based providers may receive between $1,025 to $4,000 in funding, and a small center could be awarded between $1,275 to $5,100. Gardner said large centers could receive between $1,700 to $6,800.

All county child care providers will be notified by Child Care Choices and delivered more information on how to apply.

Gardner also announced a $2 million grant program for food service businesses.

She explained that eligible applicants will be placed within two categories–the first including caterers, bakeries, food trucks, and carryout restaurants with no indoor seating, and the second group including restaurants without a drive-thru, franchise restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

“Exact grant amounts will be determined once we know how many eligible businesses have applied because we want to make sure to give out all the money,” Gardner explained.

Applicants must be in good standing with the county and state and have a current food service or liquor license.

Applications will be accepted between Nov. 13-23. Businesses can sign up to be notified when the application opens by clicking here.