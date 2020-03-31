Counseling tips for couples surviving COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Having a significant other to get through weeks of self-isolation can be a blessing, but can also lead to conflict.

As couples are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, they can face a feeling of loneliness and simultaneously feel they have no time for themselves.

Dr. Kimberly Rowe says couples should practice mindfulness and think of new ways to break the monotony of quarantine.

“Think outside of the box in terms of what you can do with each other to have date nights in,” Rowe said. “Trying new activities, learning a new skill, doing something they’ve never done before inside.”

Dr. Rowe said she and many other counselors are utilizing digital platforms to hold their sessions online to ensure no one seeking help is completely cut off from their resources.