Councilmember Will Jawando was the victim of a racist “zoom-bomb”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Recently, while participating in a County Council candidates forum with the Progressive Legacy organization, Councilmember Will Jawando was interrupted by people spewing racist slurs.

Unfortunately, Councilmember Jawando says that these types of racist attacks aren’t anything new for him and he felt himself getting used to it. He also added that it’s no coincidence the “zoom-bombing” happened while he was talking about police reform.

“There’s always gonna be disagreement, but we can’t have the violence and the hate,” said Jawando. “That’s why we have to stop because that is not going to allow us to progress together.”

I also asked Councilmember Jawando, with incidents such as this still happening in 2022 and especially during Black History Month, what he thinks this shows about where we are as a society.

“We all want to be in a place that has moved past some of the dark parts of our history, but we’re in a moment right now, frankly, where we are failing to grapple and even tell the truth about our history,” said Jawando.

Councilmember Jawando also says he appreciates all the support from the community, such as his fellow council members and County Executive Marc Elrich, and it reminds him that there are great people in his hometown.

“The people making these attacks ought to put their names on it. They’re so proud of what they’re doing and so proud of what they think on it. Let us know who you are,” said Elrich. “It’s embarrassing, and frankly, it’s disgusting.”