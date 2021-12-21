Councilmember Tom Hucker officially files to run for County Executive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s councilmember Tom Hucker (D) officially filed to run for County Executive.

In 2014, Hucker was elected to represent District 5 on the Montgomery County Council. Then in 2019, he was elected to serve as Council Vice President. This month, he completed a one-year term as the Council President. Hucker said his priorities align with those of residents such as housing affordability, climate change, public health, and racial inequity.

“We have to apply that same urgency that we applied to COVID to our longstanding racial disparities, to our climate emergency, to our housing crisis,” said Hucker. “And make sure we are taking action that keeps up with our rhetoric.”

The race for the county’s top office now includes four people, Hucker, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich who has not yet filed, Councilmember Hans Riemer, and businessman David Blair

The deadline for filing is February 22nd.

Maryland’s Primary Election is June 28th.