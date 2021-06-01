Councilmember announces candidacy for Montgomery County Executive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Councilmember Hans Riemer has announced his candidacy for County Executive in the 2022 election. Riemer announced his candidacy on Tuesday, June 1.

According to his campaign website, Riemer wants to move from the politics of the past and be a progressive leader for the county who is effective and forward-thinking. Top priorities for the candidate include economic development, housing, education, climate policies, police reform and finishing the Purple Line project.

Riemer joins incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich and 2018 County Executive hopeful David Blair in the race.