Council President Tom Hucker weighs in on Hogan’s response to county’s position on traffic relief plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — While speaking with reporters, County Council President Tom Hucker responded to Hogan’s claims that county leaders are trying to sabotage the traffic relief project.

Hucker says the state has continued to not fund their priority projects but says he is a big believer in compromise so has been in touch with the Secretary of Transportation to find a balanced solution. Hucker added that throughout Hogan’s entire administration — even while former Governor O’Malley was in office — the county has requested relief from the state on a multitude of projects, but the state continues to not prioritize them. If there were more transit options, fewer people would be on the roads.

“Montgomery County politicians are catering to a tiny minority of pro-traffic activists,” wrote Hogan in a tweet.

“The Governor and MDOT have chosen to spend generous amounts of transportation funds on numerous lightly used rural highways, despite the fact they get far more tax dollars from our region,” said Hucker. “The Governor shouldn’t be pointing fingers and he certainly shouldn’t be using dark money ads to attack elected Montgomery County leaders. “

Hogan also pointed out that Marylanders in the national capital region waste over 82 hours per year in traffic, which is the highest in the country.