Council passes mercury service regulation legislation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Landlords in Montgomery County will now have to update their tenants about the mercury service regulators in their units.

“It will create a body of information that can better promote accountability and oversight and we had to work through a lot of different challenges legally, but I think we came out with something that is hopefully workable,” said Councilmember Hans Riemer.

The Montgomery County Council passed the legislation 5 years after an incident at Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring left 7 people dead. Authorities found that a regulator was not properly connected to a vent line, as a result, the unit blew up. An investigation by the Public Service Commission found Washington Gas, the owner of the regulator, responsible for the explosion and fined them $750,000.

Officials say they are hopeful, this legislation will prevent anymore tragedies like this from happening again.

“I’m glad we’re going to be able to do right by them, and the survivors of the tragedy to make sure we do what we can within our authority to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said County Council President Tom Hucker.