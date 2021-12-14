Council approves financial assistance for Purple Line businesses impacted by construction

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since the Purple Line project began, businesses along the rail have been struggling because of the disruptive construction, but now they’ll have some financial assistance.

Tuesday, the council officially approved spending $231,000 to help businesses along the construction route. The money is coming from state funds and will be awarded in amounts of $5,000.

Councilmember Evan Glass also introduced an amendment, that the Latino Economic Development Corp will manage the program. Construction currently is underway now extending from Bethesda to New Carrollton. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories