Council approves financial assistance for Purple Line businesses impacted by construction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since the Purple Line project began, businesses along the rail have been struggling because of the disruptive construction, but now they’ll have some financial assistance.

Tuesday, the council officially approved spending $231,000 to help businesses along the construction route. The money is coming from state funds and will be awarded in amounts of $5,000.

Councilmember Evan Glass also introduced an amendment, that the Latino Economic Development Corp will manage the program. Construction currently is underway now extending from Bethesda to New Carrollton.