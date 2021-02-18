Could the current cold snap drive down COVID-19 cases?

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — For everyone who’s not a fan of the weather these days, there could be a potential upside. Many residents woke up Thursday morning finding their car encased in snow and ice, and many businesses and organizations shut down due to the weather.

Some health officials believe weather like this will cause the already-declining COVID-19 case numbers to go down even lower. The CDC has refrained from making any definitive predictions, but projections over the next four weeks suggested a drastic drop.

“We anticipated that after the holidays, about two weeks into January, we would start seeing a decrease,” said Rissah Watkins, public information officer for the Frederick County Health Department. “So this was a pattern that was expected. The more winter weather we’re having this year is definitely probably contributing to less gatherings than normal.”

Some residents of the Hagerstown area are keeping with the trend of staying put and avoiding travel in the snow unless they absolutely have to.

“For me personally, I’m probably gonna just rest at home. Enjoy the weather from home,” said Astari Dewi, a Hagerstown resident. “But my husband over here is probably gonna work tomorrow.”

Residents will have to wait to find out whether or not the cold snap was a blessing in disguise. And even then, it could be one of many reasons why coronavirus cases have slowed down in the area.

“Things are very complicated with how viruses are transmitted. So there’s never one specific thing that’s causing things to spread, cases to go up or down. There’s always multiple effects happening,” said Watkins.