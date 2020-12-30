Could 2021 be the year Maryland gets a new state song?

(WDVM/AP) — After decades of debate, legislators are finally sensing strong support for repealing Maryland’s state song.

Over the years, Maryland’s state song, which was written in 1861, has drawn criticism for being, a civil war-era call to arms for the confederacy against “northern scum” that refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot. Lawmakers have tried to replace it since 1974.

“Confederate-sympathizing language is not representative of who we are as a state any longer,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, who became the first black person and the first woman to hold the leadership post last year. “We have come too far as a state and as a country to continue to embrace symbols of hate and division.” She’s confident a repeal will finally pass in the session that begins in January.

Previous attempts to change it have stalled over disagreements about finding a replacement. this time, sponsors are trying to avoid that debate by repealing it, but not replacing it.