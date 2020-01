CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — On January 19, a correctional officer at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, was stabbed by an inmate.

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the inmate manipulated his restraints and began stabbing the officer with a homemade weapon following a non-contact visit.

The officer was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and was released yesterday. The incident is currently under investigation.