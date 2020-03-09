CORONAVIRUS: Washington County officials urge to prepare but not to panic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County officials from a cross-section of agencies had a message for its citizens Monday: when it comes to the coronavirus, be proactive.

The county has been in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It has created a task force of first responders and is working with the hospital in the county to prepare for any reported cases.

Of course, there are the very basic reminders to citizens of Washington County:

Wash your hands regularly

Use hand sanitizer

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze and cough

On the chance you are homebound, be sure you have pain reliever, food in the pantry and pet supplies.

Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown has a special hotline to help answer questions.

County Emergency Service Chief David Hays says his personnel are taking extra precautions with masks to prevent any spread of infection and extra hand sanitizer stations are being installed for paramedics working EMS shifts.

Schools, athletic events and field trips are not being cancelled, but Superintendent Dr. Boyd Michael says he will do so if advised, stressing the extra sanitation of all 48 building in the school system.

Staffers for U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin are coordinating with the county resources from the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration. Even small businesses impacted by the coronavirus may qualify for relief.