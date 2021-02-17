Coronavirus Brazil variant discovered in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that nother variant of the coronavirus was discovered in Maryland: the P.1 variant, commonly known as the Brazil variant. This comes after a Maryland resident died due to the new variant.

The mutation is still being studied by scientists. Experts believe the variant is more infectious than the novel strain, but are unsure as to whether it causes more severe illness or is more resistant to current vaccines.

Hogan issued a statement saying, “State public health officials are closely monitoring the P.1 variant, and we mourn the loss of this Marylander to COVID-19. As we continue to test for these variants, we strongly encourage Marylanders to continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including mask wearing, regular hand washing, and physical distancing.”

The currently available tests are expected to be able to detect the P.1 variant. The CDC and Maryland Department of Health remind the public it is normal for viruses to evolve and mutate.

This is the third mutation of the novel virus discovered in Maryland, following the South Africa variant and the U.K. variant. Both were discovered in the month of January.

The CDC tracks case counts of different virus strains identified in the United States on its website.

COVID-19 information and resources are available at covidLINK.maryland.gov. COVID-19 data are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.