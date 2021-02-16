COOL: Gov. Hogan honors 8-year-old for charity work and positivity

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An 8-year-old boy from Montgomery County has made local and national headlines for his charity work. This week he’s done it again, with special recognition from Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.).

8-year-old Cavanaugh Bell is from Gaithersburg, and he’s serious when it comes to serving his community. Gov. Larry Hogan says Bell embodies what it means to be “Maryland Strong.”

“I can’t think of anybody that’s a better example. Everything you’ve done to combat bullying, the spreading of positivity, and what you’ve done to work to provide food and essentials to communities in need. It’s really very very special,” said Gov. Hogan in a Zoom call with Bell.

Cavanaugh is the Chief Positivity Creator of his non-profit organization Cool & Dope. His local food pantries, care packages, and kind heart earned him high honors from the governor.

“I’ve got a little surprise for you. We have these things, and every once in a while we give them to very special people. We’re pleased to confer upon you a governor’s citation, which is a very cool thing. You can hang it on your wall,” said Gov. Hogan.

Cavanaugh threw his hand over his mouth in shock and replied, “Thank you so much!”

On Twitter, Cavanaugh said he’s planning to spread extra positivity this week leading up to Bullying Awareness Day on Feb. 21.