Conviction overturned for one defendant in murder of Montgomery County teens

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland Court of Special Appeals has overturned the conviction of one of the four men found guilty in the murder of two Montgomery County High School students.

Nearly four years ago, 18-year -year-old Artem Ziberov and 17-year-old Shadi Najjar were shot to death in their car after what they thought would be a meeting to sell an extra ticket to their graduation ceremony.

The Associated Press reported that the Court of Special Appeals ruled that a trial judge made an error in preventing attorneys for Rony Galicia from presenting evidence that would have implicated that statements made by codefendant Edgar Garcia-Gaona made to his girlfriend there were other suspects in the case but not Galicia himself.

The Associated Press also reported that prosecutors stated that the four defendants conspired to kill Najjar in retaliation after he stole marijuana from one of their wives in December 2016 and ran over her foot as he sped away.

While reversing Galicia’s convictions and returning his case back to the trial court, the appeals court upheld the convictions of Garcia-Gaona.