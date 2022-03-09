ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is bringing awareness to ‘forced arbitration’ clauses after issues were raised with some Jiffy Lube locations.

Two consumers came forward recently to report “Deceptive and misleading” tactics after filing a complaint about damages to their vehicles after service. In addition, at least two locations in the county provide sales receipts that include a clause requiring consumers to submit claims to mediation and arbitration, which is owned and operated by the establishment’s attorney.

Signing that type of clause prevents customers from filing a lawsuit in small claims court or participating in a class-action lawsuit. Eric Friedman of the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection said, “Clearly it’s not fair. It’s not neutral biased and consumers didn’t even know about it. Why consumers need to be very careful.”

Jiffy Lube sent a statement in response, “If a resolution is unattainable, there are a variety of options that the customer can choose to ensure each party’s perspective is fairly and adequately represented.”