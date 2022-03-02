ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — At the Maryland state capitol in Annapolis Wednesday, a Senate Finance Committee hearing extended consumer protection to those with health insurance.

It’s a bill put forth by Washington County State Senator Paul Corderman. Under his legislation, when you have a health insurance policy and a prescribed medication, for example, and it is replaced — you as the policy-holder, will not be responsible for higher costs under the terms of that policy. As Senator Corderman said, your policy should be regarded as a contract and the provider must be bound to those terms when the policy takes effect.

“The last thing we want to see right now is somebody in a plan – six months into the plan a drug changes, a drug is dropped. and then that weight of that cost goes back to the consumer. And that could be a real issue and a real challenge for a lot of Marylanders,” said Corderman.

The Maryland General Assembly is about halfway through its 60-day session. Senator Corderman is hopeful his bill will be signed into law by the governor next month.