Consumer alert: be careful when buying an automotive service warranty

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With restrictions easing on the pandemic and with the Memorial Day weekend approaching, motorists are ready to hit the road.

Things are picking up at automotive repair shops for that tune-up, tire rotation and oil change. One respected automotive expert in Hagerstown warns consumers to be careful about the service warranty they purchase for their vehicle. Some are better than others.

John Hall, owner of H&S Automotive on Potomac Avenue, said, “A lot of these warranties are sold and a lot of people are given the impression that it’s a blanket policy that they will never again have to pay for anything with an auto repair. That’s not necessarily the case.”

Hall recommends checking online the reputation of the company marketing that service warranty.