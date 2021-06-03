Construction set to begin on Hagerstown Cultural Trail and Urban Improvement Plaza

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, June 7th, construction will begin behind the Maryland Theatre on Phase II of the Hagerstown Cultural Trail and the Urban Improvement Project Plaza.

The construction will include a new addition to the cultural trail and expansions for the Maryland Theatre, Barbara Ingram School, and the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown. Construction will impact the west side of the district court building, the parking lots behind the Maryland Theatre and the Barbara Ingram School, and Rochester Place to Washington Street.

“If you’re coming into this area there will be pedestrian walkways that are available there might be some limited traffic vehicular movements but we’ll definitely keep the businesses and everything served,” said Rodney Tissue City of Hagerstown City Engineer.

The construction is expected to be finished in September.