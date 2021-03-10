Construction restarts on Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Road reconstruction on Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown restarted on Monday and drivers can expect major delays when driving through the area.

The road reconstruction will be completed in 3 phases and jersey barriers have been put up to section off portions of the road near Valley Park Commons and Chick-Fil-A.

One lane of traffic in each direction will always be open but some turning lanes will be closed off. The road will be accessible to emergency vehicles.

During each construction phase, there will be a period of time when an intersection will be closed to cross-over traffic. Drivers will be forced to use other intersections or service roads in shopping centers during the closures to reach certain businesses.

The first phase will be between Hagerstown Noland and Sister City Drive. Jim Bender, the assistant city engineer, estimates that this phase will last about 3 weeks. Phase 2, which will run between Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A, is estimated to run for 5 to 6 weeks. The final phase, which will run between Heister St and a portion of Massey Boulevard near the Valley Plaza Shopping Mall, is estimated to run for 2 weeks at the end of the project.

Bender is optimistic that the project will be completed following the projected timeline but stressed that the project could be delayed if crews find unusable material under the already existing pavement. This would force crews to completely excavate the useless material to lay down brand new base material for the new roadway.

The city estimates that the project will be completed by this June and is asking drivers to use caution and stay aware while driving through the active construction zones.