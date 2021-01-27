Construction completed on Montgomery County’s Long Branch Library

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After 10 months of being closed to the public, Long Branch Library’s construction is complete and new services are now being offered.

Long Branch Library in Silver Spring closed in March 2020 for interior and exterior improvements because of infrastructure issues.

The 21,034-square-foot Long Branch facility houses approximately 58,000 print volumes and media items. The new ergonomic sit-and-stand circulation and self-checkout desks present a warm and welcoming front area.

The Long Branch library refurbishment included renovation of the public restrooms, construction of a new family restroom on the 1st floor, creation of new teen and children’s areas and a new group study room, along with a new sit/stand service desk. New paint, carpet and flooring were installed along with all new furniture and some new shelving. New LED light fixtures were installed, and ceiling tiles replaced.

There were significant interior and exterior accessibility improvements for people with disabilities, including an accessible path of travel to Long Branch Library and to the Long Branch Community Recreation Center.

Anita Vassallo, The Director of Montgomery County Public Libraries said, “We focus on things to support early literacy and workforce development and then a lot that helps combat social isolation because we know that’s a real problem for seniors, and also for youth and children who don’t have that same contact that they did prior to the pandemic.”

The construction was done under the county’s Library Refurbishment Initiative that has renovated about half of Montgomery county’s libraries since the program began in 2015.