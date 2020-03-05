Construction around Medal of Honor Triangle through March and April

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Improvements to the Medal of Honor Triangle at the intersection of Jonathan Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and Charles Street in Hagerstown will cause some disruptions to traffic starting Monday, March 9.

The City of Hagerstown said work crews will be working in the area on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through around April 30. Here is how the city defined the possible road closures: