Construction around Medal of Honor Triangle through March and April

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Improvements to the Medal of Honor Triangle at the intersection of Jonathan Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and Charles Street in Hagerstown will cause some disruptions to traffic starting Monday, March 9.
The City of Hagerstown said work crews will be working in the area on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through around April 30. Here is how the city defined the possible road closures:
At certain times, the section of Jonathan Street on the east side of the triangle may need to be closed to traffic to give the contractor sufficient space to perform the work; however, Charles Street on the north side of the triangle will remain open to traffic, and drivers can use it to access Forest Drive to the north.City of Hagerstown