Congressman Trone tours facilities across district

"I want to see things for myself and hear first hand problems."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Congressman David Trone is traveling on his three-day tour across the 6th district to focus on improving the area’s scientific research and technology jobs available to the community.

Trone visited Hagerstown’s Frostburg University Physician’s Assistant Program and the Sierra Nevada Corporation to hear issues first hand and help solve any problems. The technology Trone got to see specifically at Sierra will help improve soldier’s safety across the world.

“You gotta listen and learn and when you’re in the district, you hear the issues and you can work on solutions because the folks that always know the answers and what needs to be done are the folks doing the job,” said Trone.

Congressman Trone plans to bring any problems back to Washington to discuss further options.