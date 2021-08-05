Congressman Trone talks bipartisan legislation in attempt to end opioid epidemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone’s bill to safely dispose of opioids was signed by President Biden into law.

Congressman Trone introduced the bill with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), which passed the house floor last Tuesday.

“Washington County was up almost 46%, way above the national increase of 30%. President Biden has been crystal clear that once we finished with work on the COVID and economic collapse that he’s going to turn his focus to addiction and mental health,” said Congressman David Trone (MD-06)

Earlier this year, Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 was signed into law which set up prescription drop boxes on VA campuses so patients can safely dispose of unused and excess controlled substance medications.

The Dump Opioids Act expands this law so that anyone can dispose of controlled substances medications at VA centers.