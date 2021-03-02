Congressman Trone briefs western Maryland leaders on COVID relief legislation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With Congress putting the finishing touches on a bill to help small businesses recover from the pandemic, Maryland Congressman David Trone Tuesday briefed western Maryland leaders on the status of the legislation.

Trone told the mayor of Cumberland and the city’s health and education center, the chambers of commerce for Hagerstown and Garrett County, and the Frostburg State University student body – that he is working to help fund counties, cities and towns, get kids back in the classroom, get vaccines to every community and get people back to work. He expects the Senate to adopt the House version of the rescue plan.

“It will come back to the House and we’ll pass the Senate’s version,” Trone told the briefing. “And that is what I believe we have out there that is going to become law.”

The rescue plan on Capitol Hill, said Trone, is a “light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against Covid.”