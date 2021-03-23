Congressman David Trone visits Frederick on American Rescue Plan Tour

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone hosted an American Rescue Plan tour in Frederick to outline how the relief package puts vaccines in arms, money in pockets, workers back on the job, and children back in the classroom.

Trone said, “The business in Frederick will reemerge stronger than ever, and you’ll see the community support Frederick local business.”

United Way of Frederick County is grateful that the relief package will assist struggling ALICE households.

Ken Oldham, President/CEO of United Way, said, “This package provides a substantial amount of money to support our ALICE households so that they can maintain the homes that they live.”

Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon says he is the most optimistic he’s been in the last year and is thankful for this visit from Congressman Trone.

Weldon said, “It makes them feel like they are more connected to what’s going on and remove some of the uncertainty and the fear.”