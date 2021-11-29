Congressman David Trone, Interior Secretary Haaland visits national parks, and host roundtable focused on climate change and environmental justice

FILE – In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Haaland and other federal officials are expected to announce steps that the federal government plans to take to reconcile the legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities across the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone and U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hosted a roundtable discussion with environmental justice groups focused on how climate change adversely affects underserved communities.

One of the main topics of discussion at today’s roundtable was putting some of that money from the infrastructure bill into climate change.

“This new bipartisan infrastructure law will be a game changer for so many communities rural and urban alike. We want to make sure those folks are at the table and they have input as we move it forward,” said Interior Secretary Haaland.

One of the panelists, Sabrina Fu, suggested adding greenspaces in Maryland’s highways.

“I was thinking about all the reasons why people don’t go outside right. Some of our neighborhoods in Maryland, are physically dangerous to go outside,” said Fu.

Fu mentioned that by moving forward with this initiative, more conversations should be had between communities and politicians.